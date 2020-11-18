Crews had to rescue the driver of a car which was left hanging off the edge of a bridge in Wiltshire.

The vehicle narrowly missed plunging into the river below.

Fire crews from Bradford-on-Avon and Trowbridge managed to free the person trapped inside the car by pulling them out through its boot.

Crews managed to stabilise the vehicle before releasing the person.

The vehicle narrowly missed plunging into the river below. Credit: Bradford-On-Avon Fire Station

Police, ambulance and air ambulance all attended just before 2pm on Wednesday 18 November.

The condition of the person is unknown.

The condition of the person who was rescued is unknown. Credit: Bradford-on-Avon Fire Station

Read more: