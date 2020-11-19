Bristol Rovers appoint Paul Tisdale as new manager

Paul Tisdale has been announced as the new Bristol Rovers manager.

The 47-year-old replaces Ben Garner at the League One club, who was sacked following a 4-1 defeat at home against Fleetwood Town on 14 November.

Tisdale has previously managed at Exeter City - where he spent 12 years in charge - and Milton Keynes Dons.

Tisdale (centre) arrives at The Gas following a break from management. Credit: Bristol Rovers

He arrives at Rovers following a one-year break from management.

Club CEO Martyn Starnes said: "We are delighted to welcome Paul to the football club.

Paul has a vast amount of experience in the game and has several promotions on his CV. His ambition and long-term goals mirror that of the Club's ongoing strategy, to build a Bristol Rovers DNA. His track record of developing younger players is impressive and we believe he's the ideal person to maximise the full potential that the playing squad possesses. Martyn Starnes, Bristol Rovers CEO

"We look forward to working closely with Paul to bring success to Bristol Rovers F.C.”

Read more: