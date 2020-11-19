A Gloucestershire Old Spot pig called Boris has been taken in by the RSPCA in Somerset in the hope of finding him a new home with some female companionship.

Boris was rescued as a stray from East Anglia in summer 2018 by RSPCA officers and was taken in by a private boarding yard in Norfolk as the charity had no space at any centres with facilities for farm animals.

On 21 October, after 713 days with his temporary carers, Boris made the 250-mile journey to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset, to begin his search for a loving new home.

Boris really loves being given a scratch. Credit: RSPCA

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We only have a limited number of centres with space to take care of farm animals like Boris so we often use private boarders to help take care of them while we wait for a space to become available."

Although Boris enjoyed the company of the ponies at the yard, the RSPCA says he really needs to be in a place where he'll have some lady friends to roll around with in the mud.

The spokesperson added: "Boris made quite an impression on his carers and they were very sad to see him go, but really pleased that he was off to find a loving new home.”

For comparison, Boris weighs about the same as a baby grand piano (Myleene Klass not included). Credit: PA

RSPCA farm animal welfare officer Phil Lewis drove Boris the seven hour journey from Norfolk to Somerset - with a stop overnight to break up the long journey for the Gloucestershire Old Spot.

Boris weighs an impressive 270kg - about the same as a baby grand piano.

After spending a few weeks settling in at his new temporary home near Taunton, Boris is now looking for a forever home with some female pigs for company.

Bel Deering, West Hatch manager, said: "Boris is a lovely, gentle boy who enjoyed spending time with his pony pals in boarding. He’s a real character and really deserves a forever home where he’ll make a wonderful companion.

Boris is described as a lovely, gentle boy who 'really deserves a forever home' Credit: RSPCA

"The team here will be looking for a new home for him to share with one or more sows. A pair of pigs need access to a securely fenced half-acre paddock with an area of hard standing, a wallow, and at least one solid shelter. Larger groups will require more space and access to multiple shelters and watering points."

If you think you can give Boris a suitable home, please email West Hatch Domestic Centre at whdomcen@rspca.org.uk.

