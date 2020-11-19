Police officer sent explicit images to vulnerable woman

A Devon and Cornwall police officer has been dismissed after exchanging sexually explicit images with a vulnerable woman while on duty.

The officer, named only as PC J, has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

He took the woman's contact details, and those of a second vulnerable woman, from a police system and later contacted them on his personal phone.

The officer was suspended from the force when the allegations were made in 2018.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a misconduct hearing found his actions amounted to gross misconduct by breaching the standard of professional behaviour expected from a police officer.

The officer has now been dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Jim Nye said: “Devon and Cornwall Police take all reports of abuse of position very seriously. The vast majority of our officers and staff go to work every day to help the public and keep them safe from harm.

“PC J took advantage of these women, who were considered to be vulnerable, at a time when they had approached the police for help and support.

“This type of behaviour has undoubtedly eroded the women’s trust and confidence in policing. The officer’s behaviour was absolutely unacceptable, damaging to our reputation and will not be tolerated by Devon and Cornwall Police or the communities we serve.”

