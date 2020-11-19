Police in Bristol have released CCTV images of two men they're looking for in connection with an assault which left a delivery driver needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened on Bond Street on Sunday, 1 November.

As the driver was making his delivery around five men got into his car. When he confronted them, the men attacked him in the middle of the street.

The driver, a young man in his twenties, had to receive hospital treatment for a head injury.

Police want anyone who may know the men or witnessed the attack to contact them on 101.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesperson said: "The men in these CCTV images were in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to them.

"Both are white. One is described as tall and thin with blond hair, the other tall and stockier, with darker blond or brown hair."

They added: "If you have any information which could help, call 101 quoting reference 5220247500."

Alternatively anyone with information can contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100 anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never tell police who you are, just what you know.

