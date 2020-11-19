Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a First Bus in Bristol.

The unknown offender followed his victim onto a bus, where he touched her inappropriately, on 19 October.

The bus was a number 48/49 and it was travelling from Fishponds into the city centre at the time.

The victim was able to escape her attacker after getting off the bus and hiding.

Police would like to speak to a man, pictured in CCTV footage, in connection with this incident. He is described as Asian and was wearing a dark top, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes and blue trainers. Avon and Somerset Police

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information which could assist police with their inquiry, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220237487.

