Tributes have been paid to a young dog walker who was killed after being struck by a van in Somerset.

Henrietta Jane Harrison, who was better known as Hatty, was walking her dog in the village of Oake, near Taunton, when she was hit by the van.

The 24-year-old had returned to the village to live and work from her family home during lockdown, and was out on her regular morning walk when the crash happened.

Her parents David and Fay said they are “devastated” by her loss in a tribute released by Avon and Somerset Police.

Hatty was taking her dog for its usual much-enjoyed morning walk. She was a merchandiser for Boden in London, but was working from the family home in Oake during lockdown. Family tribute

“She was a former pupil of Kings Hall, Kings College, Richard Huish College, and the Fashion Retail Academy in London," the tribute continued.

“Hatty then worked in London and Switzerland and travelled widely.

“She leaves devastated parents David and Fay and her equally devastated and adored sister Milly.”

