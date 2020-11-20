Watch Grace Pascoe's report above.

The restaurant at one of Cornwall's newest attractions is showing its appreciation for NHS workers by cooking them up free lunches.

One of the county's most historic sites, Bodmin Jail, has undergone a multi-million-pound re-development which includes a new restaurant.

The Jolly Hangman Tavern opened in late October during half term, but had to close shortly after due to the national lockdown coming in.

But the restaurant is now providing free meals to NHS workers at Bodmin Community Hospital.

Staff are being treated to delicious pizzas, burgers, soups and vegan meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday lunchtime.

Pizzas, burgers, soups and vegan meals will be on offer for staff at Bodmin Community Hospital. Credit: ITV West Country News

Rajesh Joshi, Resort CEO for The Bodmin Jail Hotel said: "We went back to the theme of helping NHS frontline heroes, workers, we know that there is a lot more accessibility to food this time but it would still be good to do our own bit for it."

Whilst the Bodmin Jail attraction is complete, work is still underway on the 70-bed hotel being built inside the prison walls, the aim is for it to open to guests on the 12 February, 2021.