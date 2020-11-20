Watch Ellie Barker's report

Bouquets of flowers are being left around the town of Cirencester as part of a national kindness project.

Jenny Webster decided to begin the project in the town after her sister received flowers in London.

"My sister received a bunch of flowers in London on the same project that is going on called London Kindness project, said Jenny."

"So she came across these bunch of flowers and posted them on Facebook. I saw them and I thought that's such a lovely thing to do ."

Jenny began by leaving two bunches and then waited. She eventually heard back from the recipient of the second bunch, Laura Date and her daughter. She had just moved to the area and says it was exactly what she needed.

Laura said she was so inspired she has now given flowers away herself.

At times like this, just something simple and a thoughtless, selfless act that can really just change somebody's day and make them smile. Laura Date

I think everybody is struggling and putting on a brave face and its important to bring the community together and try and spread some joy Jenny Webster

ITV West Country reporter Ellie Barker left flowers on behalf of the team which were found by Lauren Ken, from Cirencester. She posted the picture on her Facebook page saying 'she is the very happy recipient of the bouquet.'

Lauren with her flowers Credit: Lauren Ken

