A beloved family dog has made a miraculous recovery after falling more than 200ft from a cliff in Cornwall.

Labrador Sasha broke her legs and almost died after she plunged from cliffs in early September.

Her two grown puppies Ava and Honey - who fell as well - sadly died.

But now, thanks to her family, veterinary teams and donations from kind strangers, Sasha is on the road to recovery.

“It was so out of character for them,” she said. “It was just tragic, but we are pleased to now share something positive.”

The Kingdom family, who live in Redruth, were walking their dogs on their usual route with leads and harnesses when the accident happened.

Rachel said the dogs jumped out of the car and ran straight off the cliff edge, adding nothing could have been done to intervene.

She has since spoken out about the incident to inform other dog owners of the potential dangers of walking in coastal areas.

“Fortunately Sasha is doing really well now thanks to people helping to fundraise and paying for that,” she said.

“I can’t believe all the people who have been there for us - it has just been incredible.

Our story shows that it doesn’t matter how trained your dogs are because in a split second they could change direction or change their mind, so we want to make people aware of the real dangers of being beside the coast. Rachel Kingdom, owner

Rachel wanted to give a special mention to Jose Sanchez Perez, Sasha’s surgeon at Cornwall Animal Hospital in Redruth, and Lauren Bailey, the veterinary nurse that cared for her.

She also wanted to show her appreciation to the Cornwall Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service in Truro, who assisted on the day, as well as the RNLI.

“We all just really need something positive now,” added Rachel. “The fact that our Sasha is still with us is a miracle, so thank you to all of the people who have helped us and offered their support.”

