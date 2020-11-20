A man is in hospital with "serious injuries" after a crash involving an e-scooter in Plymouth.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday 19 November.

The man is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said they were called to the "single-vehicle" road traffic collision on Teats Hill Road.

They added: "The collision involved an electrically-powered scooter travelling towards the aquarium.

"As a result of the collision, the driver of the scooter sustained a serious head injury. He remains in hospital at this time."

Any witnesses of the collision or anyone with CCTV footage, who has not already spoken to police, are asked to call 101, quoting log 637 of 19/11/20.

The spokesperson added: "Police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience while officers investigated the scene."

