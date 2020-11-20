Parts of M5 in Somerset closed following lorry spill

People are being warned to expect delays as part of the M5 in Somerset is closed following a crash involving a lorry.

It happened on the southbound side between junction 22 to Burnham-on-Sea, and 23 to Dunball around 4.15am.

All traffic is being diverted onto the A38 as officers deal with the diesel spillage over the carriageway.

Highways England have confirmed the lorry has been removed and the spillage has been dealt with and made safe.

The closure is still in place at the moment as there is still work to do to make the scene completely safe.