A woman from Plymouth has found herself in the social media limelight after a picture of her wearing a statement face mask went viral.

The post - which video journalist Erin Black put up on her Twitter account - quickly amassed thousands of retweets and comments, having been seen almost 20 million times so far.

The tweet shows Erin donning her new mask, which has the phrase ‘it goes over your nose’ written on it - captioning the picture: “After months of muttering under my breath at people in the supermarket I’ve finally cracked."

Famous fans of the tweet include comedians Jenny Eclair and Chris Addison as well as Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in Harry Potter.

Erin Black. Credit: Penny Cross

The 26-year-old said: “I feel pleasantly surprised at how crazy the post has gone, I didn’t expect it to go that far.

"When it started going into the hundreds, I took a screenshot at 400 likes. Two days later, I’m now at 400,000 likes, which is just absurd.”

And it seems the mask has had the desired effect - after wearing her new purchase to the shops, she noted that a man pulled his mask over his nose when she headed towards him.

Most of the reactions have been positive - I didn’t realise it was something that was bothering so many people. That’s why I bought the mask. I would go to the supermarket and see like five people with their noses hanging out of their masks. It’s been in the back of my mind for most of this year and I finally thought this is it, I’m going to get this mask, wear it and see what happens. Erin Black

