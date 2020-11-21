Non-emergency patients are being redirected from Torbay Hospital to other community hospitals in the area after an IT failure.

It has affected clinical systems, phone lines and emails.

Staff announced the issue earlier today (Saturday 21 November) on social media.

Hospital staff say IT teams are working to resolve the issue but in the meantime they're asking any non-urgent patients to seek care from the Urgent Treatment Centre in Newton Abbott.