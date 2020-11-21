Pedestrian left with life-threatening head injuries after collision with car

Police are searching for the driver of a car that was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Fishponds.

A 53-year-old man, who was carrying a 2-year-old at the time, was crossing the road when he was involved in the collision with a dark grey estate.

He suffered "life-threatening and significant" head injuries, which were not apparent at the time of the incident.

The boy came away with minor injuries.

It happened at around 5.15pm on Friday 20 November near the junction with Lodge Causeway in Fishponds.

The driver did initially stop but it was thought at the time the pedestrian had minor injuries.

Det Insp James Wasiak said: “We’re appealing for the driver of the car to get in touch with us.

"He did initially stop at the scene, but the extent of the injury to the man may not have been apparent at the time.

“If this was you, please get in touch. If you witnessed this collision, or have any other information about the driver or the vehicle, please also get in touch.”