Former employees of the collapsed Cornish restaurant Fifteen Cornwall have claimed more than £200,000 in payments following a failure in the redundancy process.

The restaurant - founded by Jamie Oliver - was launched 13 years ago and was run by the charity Cornwall Food Foundation.

Despite surviving difficulties of the celebrity chef's wider business, in December 2019 it announced its sudden closure.

The announcement came just weeks after holding a recruitment day and caused 78 employees to lose their jobs.

The law requires employers to consult with staff for at least 30 days whenever 20 or more employees are likely to be made redundant.

If that doesn't happen, employees are entitled to compensation, called a Protective Award.

On Friday 20 November a tribunal took place which led to 70 employees receiving the equivalent of eight weeks' pay.

Former employees were supported by Citizens Advice Cornwall who helped staff make applications to the Employment Tribunal for the Protective Award.

It will be paid by the Government’s Redundancy Payments Scheme as the businesses are insolvent.