Search ongoing for missing crew after Devon fishing boat sinks

A major search operation is underway to find two people who were on board a Devon-registered fishing boat that has sunk off the coast of Sussex.

One man has been rescued after he was found clinging to a lifebuoy - he is now in hospital.

The search is ongoing to find the other two crew members of the fishing vessel JOANNA C that is registered in Brixham. It's not yet known where the crew were traveling from.

HM Coastguard was alerted around 6am on Saturday 21 November when the search began.

The fishing vessel JOANNA C is a 45 foot scalloping vessel.

Three people were on board when it sank.