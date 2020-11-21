Search ongoing for missing crew after Devon fishing boat sinks
A major search operation is underway to find two people who were on board a Devon-registered fishing boat that has sunk off the coast of Sussex.
One man has been rescued after he was found clinging to a lifebuoy - he is now in hospital.
The search is ongoing to find the other two crew members of the fishing vessel JOANNA C that is registered in Brixham. It's not yet known where the crew were traveling from.
HM Coastguard was alerted around 6am on Saturday 21 November when the search began.
The fishing vessel JOANNA C is a 45 foot scalloping vessel.
Three people were on board when it sank.
Thankfully one of the three people on board at the time of sinking has been pulled out of the water and brought to shore by the Newhaven RNLI lifeboat but the intensive air and sea search for the two missing crew continues. "Debris has been located close to location of the EPIRB alert location but no life raft has been found as yet.