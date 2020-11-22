Bath's Harmonie-Rose wins gold in international sports competition

Bath's Harmonie-Rose has won an international sports competition.

The seven-year-old has been awarded gold in the under 12s category of the virtual inclusive sports challenge for her gymnastics skills.

More than 100 children from around the world applied to be part of the competition and Harmonie-Rose was the only child from the UK to make it to the finals.

The tweet read:

"HARMONIE IS A GOLD MEDAL WINNER!From 138 applicants, across all regions in the world, she has won in the under 12s category in the inclusive sports United Through Sports, World virtual youth festival finals for the international Paralympic Committee."

For her entry she made a one minute video of her gymnastic routine - which was filmed at Bath's Baskervilles Gym - and told judges what world leaders need to do to create a more accessible and inclusive future.

Harmonie-Rose contracted Meningitis B when she was only 10-months-old and later developed septicaemia, which led to both her arms and legs being amputated.

But this little girl has proved time and time again just how much she can achieve.

