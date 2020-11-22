Court of appeal dismisses Javelin Park challenge
The Court of Appeal has dismissed a legal challenge from a community group that had planned to set up an alternative green waste processing plant near Gloucester.
The Community R4C group launched the legal bid after the contract for the Javelin Park waste incinerator was awarded to Urbaser Balfour Beatty.
The group had argued the contract for Javelin Park was unlawfully awarded, resulting in a massive rise in costs to taxpayers and a breach of procurement law.
The controversial incinerator led to protests in 2019 when it emerged the project is more than £100million over budget.
The community group had been working on developing an alternative greener waste processing plant but on Friday 20 November the Court of Appeal said the the “evidence was overwhelming” that the group would not have been able to bid for the contract to manage the county’s waste.
The comments reflect the position the council has held all along in relation to this fanciful case. Javelin Park disposes of the waste Gloucestershire can’t recycle cleanly and safely, whilst cutting our carbon emissions significantly. Taxpayers have been put to significant cost by this challenge – and we will take steps to recover as much of that as possible.