Police searching for man after large amount of money stolen from Somerset pub

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for information to find a man wanted in connection with a theft from a pub in Minehead.

Officers say a large amount of money was stolen from the Queens Head on Thursday 23 October.

Credit: Avon and Sopmerset Police

They say they want to speak to 41-year-old David Walker, also known as 'Ginge', in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220245900.