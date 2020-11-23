Appeal for witnesses after women left 'seriously injured' in Cornwall crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-vehicle crash left a woman seriously injured yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the B3274 between Stenalees and Trezaise just after midday.

A female driver of one of the vehicles was seriously injured, whilst a man and two children suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed throughout the afternoon for investigation work.

Any witnesses to the collision, who haven’t already spoken to Police at the scene, are being asked to contact the Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.

Officers are particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage.