A coroner has criticised one of Britain's leading suppliers of gas cookers following the deaths of five people in Cornwall.

The five died at their homes in 2010 and 2013 from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The coroner Geraint Williams ruled that they died as a result of an accident but said suppliers Beko failed to highlight inherent defects in the cookers, which led to the deaths of 18 people in the UK and Ireland.

In November 2010, 30 year old Richard Smith and his 32 year old lodger Kevin Branton were found dead at the home they shared at the time in Saltash.

A family of three were found dead at Tremarle Home Park in 2013. Credit: ITV News West Counjtry

Three years later, in February 2013, the bodies of 90 year old John Cook, his 86 year old wife Maureen and their 47 year old daughter Audrey, were found at their park home in Camborne.

In both incidents, the victims had died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

And their cases have since been linked together at the same inquest because of their Beko cookers.

At the time those carrying out investigations at the home of the Cook family found high levels of carbon monoxide in the property. The Beko cooker in this case used a conversion kit to work with LPG gas. The cooker in the Saltash case was a flavel model using mains gas.

Investigations at the time at the home of the Cook family found high levels of carbon monoxide in the property. Credit: ITV News West Country

On Beko's own website, it says that on affected models if the top grill is operated with the grill door closed, the air supply to the grill burner is restricted which can cause extremely dangerous levels of carbon monoxide to be produced.

£76,000 Beko was fined after failing to highlight risks linked to some cookers

The company had been aware of a safety issue in January 2009 but didn't take immediate recall action. A product recall is still active on some Beko, Leisure and Flavel branded gas cookers made before January 2009. Affected models powered by mains gas and LPG are listed on the Beko website.

62,400 The estimated amount of cookers sold between 2003 and 2008.

58% of people who bought affected cookers have been traced.

To date around 58% of people who bought affected cookers have been traced. At up to 17 years old some will have reached the end of their product life. But it's possible some could still be in use today. Meanwhile the coroner is reviewing what steps should be taken to prevent further deaths happening in similar circumstances.

“It has taken 10 years to get the answers we have needed into the reasons why Kevin and Richard died. It has been a long and difficult wait for our family. But finally we feel we have been listened to and finally we know what happened. We hope recommendations will be made so that this type of tragedy never happens again The family of Kevin Branton and Richard Smith

It is only now that serious failings have been pointed out in the events that led up to these deaths. However, it is a great relief to the families that their voices have at last been heard. We hope that the evidence that has been given at this inquest will signal a change in attitude to customer safety by the manufacturers of domestic products. Leigh Day partner Thomas Jervis, who represented all the families involved in the case

In response Beko issued a statement saying: "Since these tragic incidents we've continued to raise our safety standards and the testing processes our products go through have become more robust and stringent.

We also collaborated with the industry to get the UK and EU gas safety standards changed in 2009. The new standard helps prevent a simialr tragic event from happening again. The cooker models involved in the incidents have been the subject of a recall for over 10 years and are no longer manufactured or sold. Beko

