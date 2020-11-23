A fundraiser set up in memory of two Brixham fishermen has raised more than £16,000 in just over a day.

Scalloping fishing vessel Joanna C sank off the Sussex coast in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 21).

Despite an extensive search, two fishermen - Adam Harper, 26, and Robert Morley, 38 - are still missing and are feared dead.

The memorial has become a focal point for the community desperate to pull together in the face of such sadness . Credit: ITV News West Country

Skipper Dave Bickerstaff, 34, was found clinging to a lifebuoy and rescued by the Newhaven lifeboat. He is recovering in hospital.

Coastguards confirmed yesterday afternoon that the search for the other two crew members had been called off.

Flowers have been laid as a tribute to the fisherman Credit: ITV News West Country

Flowers have been laid as a tribute to the fisherman with locals saying they wanted to honour the risks fisherman continually take to provide for them.

They were fishermen just trying to do their job. And it brings it home what it just takes to put a piece of fish on a plate. It's horrendous. It really is. We've lost two many people here. This goes beyond Brixham. All around the fishing ports all around the coats they all feels this, big time whenever we loose anybody. Councilor Vic Ellery, Torbay Council

Former fisherman and owner of Joanna C vessel Tony Rowe, 40, launched the online fundraiser after hearing the boat had sunk.

The initial £1,000 target was quickly surpassed and has reached close to £16,500 (as of 17:52 on 23 November).

