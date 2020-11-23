Investigation launched into injuries caused by a police dog at a rave

An investigation's been launched into injuries caused by a police dog at an illegal rave near Bristol.

A young woman who attended the event in Yate claims to have sustained "life-changing injuries" to her leg when officers attempted to shut it down on 31st October.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The rave - which was estimated to have attracted around 700 people - took place on Halloween.

Officers were called to the event at 10.30pm on the Saturday night and it was eventually closed down just after 3pm the following day.

Avon and Somerset Police say a minority of attendees who were denied entry became aggressive towards officers. The revellers caused extensive damage to the warehouse used.

Speaking after the event, Avon and Somerset Chief Constable Andy Marsh accused the event’s organisers of acting ‘criminally and disgracefully’. ‘It is hard to adequately explain how reckless it was to organise an unlicensed music event during the midst of a pandemic that has claimed so many lives.’

Two of the event organisers were each fined £10,000 for their part in organising the party.

Avon and Somerset Police have released the following statement about the alleged dog-biting claims:

"We referred a dog bite incident involving a member of the public that occurred in Yate on Sunday 1 November to the IOPC."The IOPC adjudged the matter was suitable to be investigated locally by Avon and Somerset Police."That process is ongoing and will include reviewing body worn footage. Our final report will be provided to the IOPC."