Families across the West Country have been putting up Christmas lights and decorations early to raise people's spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

Here is a selection of your pictures - they certainly made us feel very festive.

Jackie started decorating this twinkling house in Patchway in South Gloucestershire three weeks ago and says there is still more to come. Credit: Jackie

This living room in Plymouth belongs on a Christmas card. Credit: Alex White

This house in Bideford in Devon is just as Christmassy on the inside. Credit: Helen Freeman

The Cobley's home in Yate brings a bit of Christmas cheer to the whole street. Credit: Steve Cobley

Passers-by are invited to put a ribbon or message on this wishing tree in Bickington near Barnstaple - it's in aid of North Devon Hospice. Credit: Clare Dawson

The Miltons in Taunton haven't put the decorations up yet - but their guinea pigs have! Credit: Kay Milton

It's going to be a long wait for Christmas for this family in St Ives. Credit: Neil Bason

If you look, you'll see this tree in Plymouth is a tribute to Subaru - it's been decorated for Julie's husband Mark's 50th birthday today. Credit: Julie Brown

This elegant tree was put up by Jessie Hatton in Yeovil. Credit: Jessie. Hatton

We're not sure if this Somerset creation is a snowman or a tree but we're loving the combination. Credit: Shaun Baker

We don't think you can get more colourful and Christmassy than this display in Weston-super-Mare but you might disagree! Credit: Javier

Thank you for all your contributions. We are sorry that we cannot include them all.

READ MORE: