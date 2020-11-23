Parts of the South West are expected to face some of the toughest restrictions in the country when the current lockdown ends next Wednesday.

It follows the Prime Minister announcement today, 23rd November, regarding the updated tier system. Ministers won't decide which tiers different areas are in until later this week, but it's unlikely the whole region will return to the lowest tier because of the high number of cases.

Hospitality businesses are likely to be the worst affected such as Goff's Brewery in Cheltenham.

Goff's Brewery, like many others, has been left in limbo due to the uncertainty around the ending of lockdown. Credit: ITV News West Country

Brewing has almost come to a complete stop during lockdown but as the industry opens next week it's still not clear how tough the restrictions will be for the pubs and bars it supplies.

We don't know how many are going to be open locally to us and under what restrictions. So currently we have a stack of empty barrels over here which we would love to fill with beer. But we just don't know how much to brew, when to start brewing and what to brew-so we really need some clarity. Libby Elswood, Goffs Brewery

Bristol could face some of the toughest restrictions in the region which is a worry for businesses in the city.

I think the thing that frightens us most is single house-hold visits. That effectively means tables of two only. That only constitutes about a quarter of our trade. And then if you can only have a drink and a meal it would decimate us. James Townsend, Hen & Chicken

The Homewood Park hotel in Bath has lost thousands of pounds this year due to the impact of the pandemic. Credit: ITV News West Country

At the Homewood Park hotel in Bath, they are ready for Christmas but having lost hundreds of thousands of pounds this year they need visitors back.

Throughout the whole lockdown period, we've probably lost about 300,000 and that's taking into account the furlough, so the sooner we can get going again, that it is vitally important. Ian Taylor, Homewood Park Hotel

North Somerset is also likely to move into a higher tier of restrictions - in step with the wider Bristol region - when the national lockdown ends, council bosses say.

Council chiefs say that the level of tier North Somerset will sit-in could be in part be decided by the geography of the health system - currently shared with Bristol and South Gloucestershire - as well as local cases.

