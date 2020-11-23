Workers at Bath Spa Railway Station struggled to control pair of disruptive visitors at the weekend.

On Saturday 21 November, two swans made their way into the station prompting workers to try to catch them.

In a video filmed by a passenger, rail staff can be seen using a coat to try to catch one of the swans. Despite their efforts, it managed to escape when one of the workers fell over.

Eventually both swans were cornered and ushered away from the station, but the incident made for entertaining viewing on social media.

The video of the incident has been viewed thousands of times on Instagram.

