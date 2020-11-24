Body of missing Brixham fisherman found after boat sinks
Police have recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat capsized in the English Channel.
The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, was found by divers among the wreck of the Joanna C on 23 November.
His family have been informed while fellow fisherman Robert Morley, 38, from Pembrokeshire, remains missing.
Both were on board the Joanna C, a fishing trawler based in Brixham harbour, when a distress call was made whilst it was sailing off Newhaven in East Sussex.
Skipper Dave Bickerstaff, 34, was found clinging to a lifebuoy and rescued by the Newhaven lifeboat. He is recovering in hospital.
Read more: