Police have recovered the body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat capsized in the English Channel.

The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, was found by divers among the wreck of the Joanna C on 23 November.

His family have been informed while fellow fisherman Robert Morley, 38, from Pembrokeshire, remains missing.

Tributes to fishermen Adam Harper and Robert Morley have been left at the Fishing Memorial in Brixham. Credit: ITV News West Country

Both were on board the Joanna C, a fishing trawler based in Brixham harbour, when a distress call was made whilst it was sailing off Newhaven in East Sussex.

Skipper Dave Bickerstaff, 34, was found clinging to a lifebuoy and rescued by the Newhaven lifeboat. He is recovering in hospital.

