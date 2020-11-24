Bristol City Council apologises for data leak

The names and email addresses of children who are disabled or have special educational needs have been sent out in a mass email from Bristol City Council.

The email, which was intended to get feedback on a new service, included the names of hundreds of children living with disabilities, including the email addresses of their primary carers.

Bristol City Council has since apologised for the data breach and says is investigating the matter.

We are aware that a breach of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has occurred and we have been in contact with those affected and have apologised. This case has been referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in line with the accepted process for reporting data breaches and we will comply fully with their protocol. A spokesperson for Bristol City Council

