Man rescued after getting foot stuck in 'muddy hole'
A man was rescued from a remote spot on Dartmoor yesterday evening (Monday 23rd) after getting his foot stuck in a muddy hole.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team was called to Winney's Down Brook near Postbridge just after 6pm.
The weather conditions were poor with very thick mist and limited visibility, making it hard for the team to find the casualty.
The casualty was located at 20:24, with a foot stuck in a deep muddy hole. Once freed from the mire he was assessed to have a sprained ankle. A stretcher party was sent out in case he could not walk far, but with the aid of loaned walking poles he was escorted slowly back to Postbridge, arriving at 22:30.