Police are investigating an act of "mindless" vandalism at a school in Plymouth.

Vandals trespassed on to the grounds of Elburton Primary School at the weekend before trashing its outdoor areas.

The culprits damaged new benches - which are used by schoolchildren during their breaks - beyond repair. Paint and chalk was also thrown over the school's decking.

The school's 'Jubilee Playground' had only recently been built and new benches bought after a massive £30,000 was raised for the project.

Paint has damaged the decking Credit: Plymouth Live

Acting head teacher Keith Smithers said: "At 6.30am on Monday, it came to the site manager's attention that people had trespassed on the school site over the weekend.

"Sadly, upon further inspection it came to the school's attention that several areas of the school had been vandalised.

"I am extremely disappointed."

"In a year that has already brought so many challenges it is upsetting to see such deliberate damage to areas used by young children. Laura Wills, PTA

Chair of the school's parent teacher association Laura Wills said: "I was saddened to hear the news of the trespassing and mindless vandalism that took place at our school over the weekend.

"Parents, staff and the wider community have all contributed to fund raising efforts and it is distressing to see the damage done."

The damage was caused over the weekend Credit: Plymouth Live

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: "Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at Elburton Primary School which is believed to have occurred between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday.

"It was reported that outdoor furniture had been overturned causing damage and powdered paint thrown across the floor.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/098456/20."

