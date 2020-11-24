Two men are in hospital with suspected stab wounds following an incident in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Alexandra Road, in Plymouth, at around 11.30am on 24 November.

Two men were taken to Derriford Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for suspected stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Reid, who is leading the inquiry, said the force is keeping an open mind about who may be involved in the incident.

"Two men were taken to hospital for treatment via ambulance," the spokesperson added.

"Police are on the scene carrying out enquiries."

