Urgent appeal after Bristol mum goes missing with toddler

Police in Bristol have issued an urgent appeal after a mother and her child went missing.

Zalika Fanty and her two-year-old toddler were last seen at an address in Eastville in the early hours of 24 November.

The 35-year-old is described as black, of a large build, 5ft 5ins with black hair and was wearing a pink and white spotty dressing gown.

We are asking the public to help us with a search for a missing mother and child. Officers are currently out looking for Zalika Fanty, who is believed to have left an address in the Eastville area of Bristol at about 3.30am on 24 November with her two-year-old child. Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson

If you see Zalika, call 999 and give reference number 5220264566.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and use the same reference number.

