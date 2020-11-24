Bin collections in parts of Devon have been disrupted after members of staff were told to self-isolate.

A number of refuse collectors working for North Devon Council have been advised to stay at home, leaving crews short-staffed.

The authority says scheduled collections in Lynmouth, Ilfracombe and Combe Martin may be affected while staff are reduced.

Some scheduled recycling collections may be disrupted, North Devon Council has said.

Cllr Netti Pearson, who is the council’s lead member for the environment, said she hoped residents would be “understanding”.

We hope people will be understanding during this difficult time, and please bear with our waste and recycling crews while they are short-staffed. They are a dedicated team and I know that the remaining staff will be doing their utmost to fill in for their colleagues and collect as much as possible. Cllr Pearson, North Devon Council

“We wish all of our colleagues well and hope that if they are ill, they have a speedy recovery."

What should I do if my bins are not collected on time?

If bins or recycling are missed, residents are advised to leave them out for 48 hours.

If they are not collected after that, residents are asked to take them back in and put them out again on their next scheduled collection day.

