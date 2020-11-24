West of England Mayor to step down at end of term
The Mayor of the West of England, Tim Bowles, has announced he will step down next year, after four years as region's first Mayor.
In a Statement posted on social media last night, he described it being an 'honour and a privilege' to serve the West of England.
He said he would like to take the opportunity to 'pursue other interests' and do things which have taken a back seat for 'so many years'.
Most of all, I am pleased of the impact on the families right across the West of England that have benefited from 4000 new jobs and 13,000 new qualifications that have come as a direct result of extra funding that we have in the region, simply because we have a Combined Authority.
Tim Bowles was elected in 2017, in a run off against the Labour candidate Lesley Mansell.
As a Metro Mayor, he has powers to deal with transport, housing and jobs - across Bristol, Bath and North East Somerset, and South Gloucestershire.
He will step down next year after four years in the post.
