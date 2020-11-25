A couple from Bristol who usually sell their artwork at Christmas markets have come up with an innovative way of drawing in new customers.

Robin and Emma-Jane Richards, from Bedminster, sell prints, calendars, cards and mugs at markets across Bristol during the festive period.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, such events have been cancelled this year - meaning a big drop in income for independent traders.

Robin Richards pictured with his artwork. Credit: PA

Instead, the couple have decided to showcase their creations in their living room window, creating a makeshift gallery for people who walk past.

We're not in a desperate financial situation just yet but we could well be in a few months time. Robin Richards

The couple said they hope to "sell a few bits and bobs to support the family" as well as adding some "much-needed colour to the road".

The idea of showcasing their creations in their living room window came to the couple when it became apparent Christmas markets would not run this year, and they got to work on creating their makeshift gallery.

"When we realised markets would be cancelled this year we had a think about how we could sell our products," added Robin.

"While we don't have any real marketing budget to promote our business, what we do have is a front window on a main road.

Using some old cardboard we set up a gallery of sorts in the window to promote the products, complete with blinking Christmas lights. There has been some good interest so far and we'd love it if other creatives around Bristol do a similar thing to create a window arts trail. Robin Richards, artist

