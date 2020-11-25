A Bristol secondary school has sent all students home after a 'surge in Covid-19 cases'.

Oasis Academy Brightstowe, in Shirehampton, told all students from year seven right the way to year 11 to work from home yesterday (Tuesday 24 November) after weeks of rising cases at the school, based on Penpole Lane.

This has resulted in a number of teachers self-isolating, as well as children.

In line with advice from Public Health England, we can confirm that a large number of students and staff across all year group ‘bubbles’ are now isolating. Students who are not in the academy will continue to receive support from their teachers enabling them to continue learning at home. Oasis Academy Brightstowe spokesperson

In a letter to parents the school's headteacher said: "Shirehampton, Avonmouth and Lawrence Weston are experiencing a high number of Covid-19 cases at the moment. This has led to our Brightstowe community having a surge of positive cases over the past seven days.

"Our Covid-19 measures mean that we have been able to identify close contacts of positive cases swiftly and that we have been able to take decisive action to control the spread of the virus in our community.

"Unfortunately, this decisive action has led to many of our teachers having to self isolate, meaning that we have had to close the school to some students due to staff shortages."

