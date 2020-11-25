A Covid-19 outbreak at a meat factory in Cornwall has seen more than 100 workers test positive for the virus.

A total of 106 employees at the Kepak meat processing factory in Bodmin have caught coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday 25 November, Cornwall Council revealed 271 workers have been tested so far - with testing continuing at the site.

Roughly 80 to 85 per cent of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Cornwall Council says it has worked alongside the factory's owners to contain the outbreak and prevent spread in the area.

The situation will continue to be monitored closely so staff can return to work as soon as it is safe to do so. The safety of residents and workers in Cornwall remains the council’s top priority. Cornwall Council’s director of public health Rachel Wigglesworth

Kepak says it is providing advice and support to all staff members who have tested positive and are now self-isolating.

A spokesperson said: "We are working closely the public health case review team to ensure that all contacts are identified.

"The group is working tirelessly to protect its staff as well as ensuring the continuity of secure food supply during this pandemic. "

