This is the moment a man who was recorded speeding at more than 100mph on the M5 was chased by police through Bridgwater in Somerset.

Officers say driver Craig Gibbs was under the influence of drugs while speeding along the M5 in Somerset. When he left the motorway, the 32-year-old jumped through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with multiple cars as he tried to escape police.

Gibbs green Ford Focus later became wedged between parked vehicles despite trying to force his way through them. At this point, officers were able to detain him.

Gibbs was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

Officers also found cannabis on him and following a drugs test, later arrested him for driving whilst unfit through drugs. He's now been jailed for 16 months. He's also been disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

Knowing he (Gibbs) was disqualified from driving he attempted to evade police with no thought for anyone's safety. "I hope today's court result acts as a deterrent to any drivers that getting behind the wheel and driving dangerously, especially when disqualified or under the influence, can lead to a significant sentence. Arresting officer PC Sam Donati

Read more: