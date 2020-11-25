NHS staff at hospitals across Bristol say they're overwhelmed and worry for patients' safety as the region sees infections rates rise to become some of the highest in the country.

Whistleblowers have told ITV News West Country that the Covid-19 wards in the city are 'totally overwhelmed' and understaffed.

One nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "There were so many nurse vacancies anyway as it was, now you've got the added pressure of long-term staff sickness - (staff) recovering from covid.

"You've got nurses experiencing mental health issues for the first time because of this crisis, and the gaps are just getting bigger and bigger."

According to the Royal College of Nursing, 7,500 NHS staff are currently off sick across hospitals in the West Country - which makes up 10 per cent of the workforce.

On Tuesday 24 November, NHS England announced Bristol's Nightingale hospital will open for the first time to ease pressure on the NHS in the area.

The pop-up hospital, which was built in just 20 days at the University of the West of England's Frenchay campus, will be used to run outpatient clinics and day services.

Bristol's Nightingale Hospital, which is due to be used for the first time.

There's also speculation it might be upgraded to treat coronavirus patients, but one nurse told ITV News West Country staff are worried about relying too heavily on the Nightingale hospitals.

The nurse said: "Nightingale hospitals need to be staffed and there are no dedicated Nightingale staff.

"If a patient were to be transferred from one hospital to the Nightingale, staff would have to go with them. They've not been given any extra resources for this so if the Nightingales were to open, it would signal that we're in a really dire state."

