Yeovil Town in talks to sell off Huish Park stadium

Yeovil Town are in talks to sell off their stadium and surrounding land to the local council.

The club, who compete in the National League, are considering selling Huish Park to South Somerset District Council to raise vital funds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of fans at matches, a dip in sponsorship revenue and the cost of bringing players off furlough to compete in last year’s National League playoffs have contributed to financial difficulties at the club.

No fans have been able to watch matches at Huish Park since March.

Councillors will discuss the plans at a meeting in December.

Any deal to sell the stadium will include an option for Yeovil Town to buy it back at a later date.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: “This proposal has been put forward due to the importance of Yeovil Town Football Club in South Somerset but we continue to recognise the difficulties faced by a number of other businesses and organisations at this time.

It is the only professional football club in Somerset and it makes a significant contribution to both the local economy and more widely in terms of community, education and local civic pride. South Somerset District Council spokesperson

The council has stressed it is not in talks to take ownership of the club, or buy any shares as a result of the move.

Club chairman Scott Priestnall, who recently contracted coronavirus, said he believed selling Huish Park to the council was the “most prudent deal for the club and its longevity”.

"To date, we have had numerous bids for our land but we have not yet found an opportunity that gives the club the best possible future,” he said.

Yeovil Town's Matthew Worthington competes for the ball during a match in August. Credit: PA

"It has been a very difficult year for everyone and businesses across the UK have been affected by the Covid pandemic.

"In spite of this, we have still been developing the infrastructure of our club whilst under severe financial pressures and I thank everyone at South Somerset District Council for their involvement so far."

