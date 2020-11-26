Frosty morning scenes captured at Ashton Court

After what seems like days and days of temperatures way above average in the low teens, we finally saw a switch to much colder weather thanks to high pressure bringing easterly winds.

Along with clear skies and light winds we saw temperatures tumble last night in a number of places.

Plenty of the West Country fell close to freezing, with Winchcombe, Almondsbury and Exeter some of the coldest spots, dropping to minus 2 Celsius.

This brought plenty of frost and some dense fog patches, and with a similar night on the way it could be even colder with a Met Office fog warning in place right up until midday on Friday