Much of the West Country will still face the toughest possible restrictions when the national lockdown ends on December - with only Cornwall being put in to the lowest possible tier.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire will be placed in to Tier 3, meaning households will be banned from mixing, except in limited circumstances such as in parks. Pubs will also be limited to takeaway sales.

Devon, Somerset, Bath and North East Somerset (BANES), Gloucestershire, Swindon and Wiltshire will all be placed in to Tier 2, meaning households cannot mix indoors.

Cornwall is the only part of the South West to be placed in Tier 1. Under these restrictions, people can meet in groups of up to six indoors and outdoors.

People in Cornwall are still being urged to work from home if they can and pubs are limited to table service.

Most of England has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions once lockdown ends on December 2, with household mixing indoors banned and curbs on pubs and restaurants.

South West Tiers at a glance:

Tier 1

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2

Bath and North East Somerset

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Somerset

Swindon and Wiltshire

Tier 3

Bristol

North Somerset

South Gloucestershire

What can you do in each tier from December 2?

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

