The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) Trust in Bath will ban visitors from Thursday 26 November.

The RUH says it has made the decision to stop all visiting to protect both staff and patients from coronavirus.

It is not the first time visiting has been stopped, the RUH was closed to visitors during the first wave of coronavirus in March but restrictions were relaxed in the summer.

The trust's chief executive Cara Charles-Barks said: "This has been a difficult decision for us to take, but one which will help to keep our patients and staff safe, as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in the local community.

We understand how hard this will be for many people, unable to visit their loved ones and friends in person. Chief executive of the RUH Trust Cara Charles-Barks

“We would ask people to use phone and video calls to keep in touch and our ward staff will help to facilitate these calls whenever possible.

“We will keep these visiting restrictions under review and will make sure we publicise any future changes as and when they are made. Thank you for your understanding.”

The exceptional circumstances where one visitor (an immediate family member or carer) can visit are:

∙ Birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour or on maternity departments or ward

∙ A parent or appropriate adult visiting your child

∙ Patients nearing the end of life

∙ Parent or carer accompanying a vulnerable adult

Visitors must contact the ward in advance to make arrangements and must not visit in any circumstances if they have coronavirus symptoms.

Read more: