Tributes paid to 'fun-loving' woman killed in crash

The family of a "fun-loving" young woman from Somerset who died in a crash have paid tribute to her.

Tara Belle Jones died following a collision on the A372 near Kingsdon.

The 23-year-old, who was also known as Tara Belle Chant, lived in Langport in Somerset.

She died when the Citroen C1 she was driving was involved in a collision with a VW Golf at around 6.30pm on Saturday 7 November.

Tara will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends, who will remember her fun-loving personality and wonderful smile. Tara's family

