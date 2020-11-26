Tributes paid to 'fun-loving' woman killed in crash
The family of a "fun-loving" young woman from Somerset who died in a crash have paid tribute to her.
Tara Belle Jones died following a collision on the A372 near Kingsdon.
The 23-year-old, who was also known as Tara Belle Chant, lived in Langport in Somerset.
She died when the Citroen C1 she was driving was involved in a collision with a VW Golf at around 6.30pm on Saturday 7 November.
Tara will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends, who will remember her fun-loving personality and wonderful smile.
