Video shows large whale swimming off coast of Cornwall

A large whale has been filmed swimming off the Cornish coast.

Walker Delilah Williams spotted the animal near Penberth Cove, near Penzance, while out with her son Louis.

The 51-year-old, who is a long-serving member of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Coastguard team, said it was the first time she had seen a whale in person - and was delighted to have captured it on camera.

I thought it was a gig boat to start with - it was massive and very, very slow. We were just out for our daily exercise when we saw it. It looks so chilled, and it was very therapeutic watching it. Delilah Williams

Ms Williams added it seemed to be swimming towards Penzance and thought it could be either a minke or a humpback.

Hannah Wilson, of Marine Discovery Penzance, confirmed the exact species of whale.

She said: “Humpback whale, no question at all.

“See the big bushy blow and the small hooked fin towards the back of the animal? With a minke, the fin looks proportionally much larger and you very rarely see a visible blow."

She added there had been other reports in the area of whales in the past few days, and that someone had told her about a smaller humpback near Logan Rock.

“It’s good weather the next few days for whale watching off the cliffs,” she added. “I’ll have a look out.”

Read more: