Woman says she spent the night in an ambulance due to lack of hospital beds

A student nurse claims to have spent most of the night in an ambulance after contracting coronavirus due to a lack of beds.

Winnie Lungaho, from Bristol, fears the city's hospitals could struggle to cope without a tighter lockdown.

The city will be under the toughest possible restrictions after the UK lockdown, in Tier 3.

Ms Lungaho claims to have spent the majority of the night of October 31 in an ambulance, saying this was because of a lack of beds at Bristol Royal Infirmary. The hospital said the entire health and care system continued to be busy and insisted patients were triaged as quickly as possible.

On the night of October 31, I began violently coughing. I was cold and I started vomiting blood. Winnie Lungaho

Ms Lungaho said: “I sat on the bathroom floor on the phone to my uncle who said I should end the call with him and call 111.

“I called them and when I did, the nurse could hear that I was breathless on the phone. She said I needed to get to A&E straight away.

“The ambulance came within ten minutes.

"The Covid ward was so full, I couldn't get in for nearly the whole night, so had to be in the ambulance for the majority of the time."

Winne says she spent almost the entire night in an ambulance due to a lack of hospital beds. Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

Ms Lungaho has since been discharged and has been self-isolating at her home in Eastville with her son ever since.

But she fears many people are not "taking the virus seriously" and admitted she found it "incredibly frustrating".

Ms Lungaho said: “As nurses we are the patients first point of contact. Do you know what it's like looking at people and seeing that they won’t survive?"We watch people suffer in hospital everyday, so people need to grow up and follow the rules.

“People don't understand the after effects of their actions when they don’t comply to the Covid guidelines.

"Even when I nip to the shops, it just doesn't feel like a lockdown anymore."

The student nurse believes schools should be closed to limit the spread of the virus.

Winnie is a student nurse Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

Ms Lungaho said: “I don't understand why schools are open. The kids are carrying the virus too.

“We are in a national pandemic. When kids go home and go back into school, you don't know where those kids have been.

“As nurses we’ve seen some patients die. We see people deteriorate.

“You connect with people and then you see people dwindling the next day. You form bonds with those patients.

“During this virus because there's no visitors allowed we are the only contact they have. They became like your family and it hurts to see them go.”

What the BRI has saidDr William Oldfield, medical director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The whole health and care system has been busy in recent weeks and this continues to be the case.

“All patients arriving at our emergency departments are triaged shortly after arriving and then assessed with the most clinically urgent being prioritised.

“We would encourage this individual to contact us so we can better understand and look into their concerns.”

Read more: