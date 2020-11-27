Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium being prepared as Covid mass vaccination hub

Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium is being prepared as a Covid mass vaccination hub.

The Army is expected to begin setting up the centre next week, and people could begin receiving the vaccine as early as next month.

It is believed priority will be given to people who are over the age of 80 as well as frontline health and care workers.

It was confirmed yesterday (Thursday 27 November) that Bristol will be in Tier 3 of the Government's restrictions, meaning fans will not be allowed to attend matches at the stadium.

The Ashton Gate centre will be just one part of the vaccination process with many GPs also used to administer jabs.

Some pharmacies will also be used in area.

It is not known specifically when vaccinations will start at Ashton Gate because an official vaccine has not yet been approved.