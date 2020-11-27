An 82-year-old man who died after allegedly being assaulted at his home in Camborne has been described as 'dearly loved'.

Barrie Forster was found with serious head and facial injuries by police and ambulance crews who were called to Gurney Mews on Friday 20 November.

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro but died on Thursday 26 November.

Mr Forster was found with serious injuries in his home in Gurney Mews in the centre of Camborne. Credit: Bing

Mr Forster's next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers. His daughter says that she dearly loved him and that he will be truly missed.

Police say that enquiries are taking place to determine what caused his death and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Steven Forster, aged 39 and from Camborne, has been charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

He was arrested on Friday 20 November and has been remanded in custody to appear before Truro Crown Court on Tuesday 22 December 2020.