A Bristol cafe owner says he fears he will be unemployed by Christmas after the city was placed in Tier 3 under the Government's new coronavirus restrictions.

Hamad Parast, who owns Centre Cafe, said it was "not a happy time" for him or his staff.

Under the new restrictions, which come into effect when the national lockdown ends on 2 December, businesses in the hospitality sector - including pubs, cafes and restaurants - must remain closed, though they are permitted to offer a takeaway service.

Neighbouring counties North Somerset and South Gloucestershire were also placed in Tier 3, which bans households from mixing indoors.

'It's Christmas but not for us'

Mr Parast said: "You have to be realistic sometimes. When you see the office people staying at home, the Government recommends people staying at home, work from home.

"At one point, you need to sit down and say ‘okay, it’s Christmas but not for us’.

The career is gone, the shop will be closed, confusing time, I’m responsible for my family, for my team, it’s not happy. Not a happy time. Mr Parast, cafe owner

What are the new Tier restrictions?

Yesterday, Bristol's Mayor, Marvin Rees, warned that Tier 3 restrictions in the city will “decimate” the hospitality sector.

Bristol City Council is forecasting Tier 3 restrictions will cost the authority £2.8million per month - due to a shortfall in Government funding to support businesses and vulnerable people.

What can you do in each tier from December 2?

Tier 1 : Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2 : No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

